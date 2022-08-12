Vikings Kirk Cousins Has COVID Again, Out Vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to move past the 2021 season in which they missed the playoffs and fired their GM and head coach after the season was over.

One of the major themes over the last few years in Minnesota has been distractions on and off the field, with one of those issues being Kirk Cousins vaccination status.

Last year, that status cost him a game with the Vikings late in the year as they were trying to sneak in the playoffs.

Now that issue has come up once again, but the good news is this go around the missed game will come in the preseason.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Friday that quarterback Kirk Cousins has COVID-19 and was sent home from the team, meaning he will miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The National Football League paused all league-wide COVID-19 protocols back in the Spring, but requires players to follow CDC guidelines and that means Cousins will be away from the team for a bit.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told the media that the symptoms are minimal and hopefully Cousins will be back sooner rather than later.

Minnesota starts their preseason slate against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night to wrap up week 1 of the NFL preseason.

For more information on the Cousins news, their current roster and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.