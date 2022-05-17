This will be a good weekend to get out and fall in love with the great outdoors in South Dakota. Well, it's always a good time to do that but this weekend (May 20 - 22) is free fishing and free admittance to South Dakota parks. Do I hear that tent zipper for the first time this year?

Enjoy a free Open House Weekend at South Dakota parks and hammer a few fish on Free Fishing Weekend at South Dakota state parks & recreation areas.

What is a Free Fishing Weekend? According to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, no fishing licenses are required, however regulations and limits still apply. State Park entrance is free but camping fees still apply.

“It’s an opportunity to either travel if you’re looking to go farther away to a different part of South Dakota, or an opportunity to kind of visit what’s in your own backyard because there’s... South Dakota has a ton of state parks and it’s just an opportunity to see something new, perhaps." ~ Outdoor campus director, David Parker.

The annual event weekend also coincides with National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 21.

The South Dakota State Parks join in encouraging children across the country to explore their neighborhood parks and discover the history, nature, and adventure right around the corner or just across town. As part of the Open House Weekend, no entrance fees are required to visit South Dakota State Parks on National Kids to Parks Day. How awesome is that??

At this point, the weekend weather is looking good too. According to Dakota News Now First Alert Weather, we'll see partly sunny skies with temperatures around 60 both Saturday and Sunday.

