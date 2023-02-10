Sioux Falls

What people say: If great Mexican food is your goal, then it's never a bad idea to head to a tortilla maker. At Tortilleria Hernandez, they make tortillas by the bag, and they also serve a tiny menu of classics you can sit and eat right next to the pallets of Maseca (masa flour) and other supplies. Diners also note that it's a cash-only operation.





What to order: What's available can vary from day to day, so check the handwritten whiteboard sign. You can always get really great tacos, of course, with steak, chicken or pork. Turpidos, or sub-like sandwiches with meat and veggies, are huge and filling. Whatever you get, add a liberal dose of squeeze bottle salsa.

The restaurant is located at 101 N Fairfax Avenue in Sioux Falls and is open every day of the week except for Sundays.

I haven't yet had the experience of Tortilleria Hernandez, but it's now at the top of my list of places to try right here in Sioux Falls.