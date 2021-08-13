Fallen Firefighter Honored in Firefighter Combat Challenge

Described by ESPN as the toughest two minutes in sports, the Sioux Center, Iowa Firefighter Combat Challenge will be the highlight event of the Labor Day Weekend.

Emergency frontline workers do this sort of thing every day. And now, returning to Sioux Center on Friday and Saturday, September 3 & 4, America's toughest will compete in the 30th Annual Firefighter Combat Challenge.

Competing all over the country in more than a dozen cities, the 2021 Firefighter Combat Challenge features teams competing in a 5 story tower climb, High-Rise Hose Pack Carry, Donut Roll Hose Hoist, Forcible Entry, Hose Advance, and Victim Rescue.

Get our free mobile app

This year's event has a special meaning to the local Sioux Center residents as they will honor Jason Van Holland, a local young firefighter who died earlier this year and loved to train for the event, and also serving as coach and timekeeper for others.

Jason became a Jr. Fireman at the age of 16 and went on to serve with the Sioux Center Fire Department.

“He was full-throttle into it,” said Kyle Van Holland, firefighter, and brother to Jason. “He was really enthusiastic about the event and always was really motivating and empowering. He would buy posters to put up in the firefighters’ tent and would always be the loudest one cheering.”

The Firefighter Combat Challenge will be hosted in the Centre Mall parking lot in Sioux Center and is free for the public to attend.

Source: Maggie Landegent, City of Sioux Center