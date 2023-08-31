14 FUN Things To Do In Sioux Falls Labor Day Weekend

Get our free mobile app

Of all the holiday weekends during the year Labor Day weekend for many stands out as the end-of-summer, put it away, lock it up, store it for the winter, holiday.

Millions will be traveling over the holiday and you might be one of those, so travel safely. If you're not leaving town and entertaining family and friends you won't be bored. Take a look at the list below of fun things to do in the Sioux Empire over the Labor Day weekend.

Facebook Experience Sioux Falls loading...

August 31, September 1, 2 (Thurs, Friday, Saturday) Levitt At The Falls

Thursday: The Contenders

Friday: DuPont Brass

Saturday: Art at the Levitt visual arts vendor fair followed by The Vindys

Facebook Heartland Country Corn Maze Facebook loading...

September 1, 2, 3, 4 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Heartland Country Corn Maze

Explore the 11-acre life-size maze carved out of towering corn stalks in a Zebra design.

Dakota News Now Dakota News Now loading...

September 1 (Friday)…Fridays On The Plaza 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Dakota News Now

Facebook Catfish Bay Waterski Park Facebook loading...

Experience Sioux Falls Experience Sioux Falls loading...

DSPC Facebook DSPC Facebook loading...

September 1 (Friday)…Chicks World Tour 2023 7:30 PM at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Facebook Facebook loading...

Experience Sioux Falls sodakpb Experience Sioux Falls sodakpb loading...

September 2 (Saturday)…Falls Park Farmers Market 8:00 AM to1:00 PM

Facebook Facebook loading...

Canva Canva loading...

September 2 (Saturday)…Monarch Tagging Event 2:00 PM at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run

Canva Canva loading...

September 3 (Sunday)… Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale 8:30 AM-Noon at the American Legion Post 15

LifeLight LifeLight loading...

September 3 (Sunday)…LifeLight Musical Festival Noon to 11:00 PM

Canva Canva loading...

September 3 (Sunday)…Sunday in the Vineyard 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wilde Prairie Winery

Facebook Catfish Waterski Park Facebook loading...

Ways To Up Your Grilling Game A variety of tips and suggestions to improve your results with backyard grilling or cooking in general. Some of these are new ideas, some might be reminders of old-knowledge - but they're all good things to keep in mind when barbecuing.

Where To Eat When Traveling South Dakota, Here's 20 To Choose From 20 South Dakota Restaurants