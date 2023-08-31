14 FUN Things To Do In Sioux Falls Labor Day Weekend
Of all the holiday weekends during the year Labor Day weekend for many stands out as the end-of-summer, put it away, lock it up, store it for the winter, holiday.
Millions will be traveling over the holiday and you might be one of those, so travel safely. If you're not leaving town and entertaining family and friends you won't be bored. Take a look at the list below of fun things to do in the Sioux Empire over the Labor Day weekend.
August 31, September 1, 2 (Thurs, Friday, Saturday) Levitt At The Falls
Thursday: The Contenders
Friday: DuPont Brass
Saturday: Art at the Levitt visual arts vendor fair followed by The Vindys
September 1, 2, 3, 4 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) Heartland Country Corn Maze
Explore the 11-acre life-size maze carved out of towering corn stalks in a Zebra design.
September 1 (Friday)…Fridays On The Plaza 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Dakota News Now
September 1 (Friday) Greatest Show on H2O 7:00 PM
September 1 (Friday)…Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday
September 1 (Friday)…Chicks World Tour 2023 7:30 PM at Denny Sanford Premier Center
September 1-30…Downtown Pork Showdown
September 2 (Saturday)…Falls Park Farmers Market 8:00 AM to1:00 PM
September 2 (Saturday) The Blood Run 36, 24, 12, 6 & 3 Hour Run
September 2 (Saturday)…Monarch Tagging Event 2:00 PM at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run
September 3 (Sunday)… Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale 8:30 AM-Noon at the American Legion Post 15
September 3 (Sunday)…LifeLight Musical Festival Noon to 11:00 PM
September 3 (Sunday)…Sunday in the Vineyard 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wilde Prairie Winery
September 4 (Monday) Greatest Show on H2O 2:00 PM
