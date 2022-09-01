Are Businesses Open in Sioux Falls During Labor Day Weekend?

People all over the Sioux Empire are out and about enjoying the final lazy, hazy days of the summer. This includes maybe getting last minute school supplies at different retail stores. If you're losing track of the dates these days, Labor Day weekend starts...tomorrow!

Believe it or not, most stores are normally open for the Labor Day weekend. Retailers also tend to throw in a couple of Labor Day deals for shoppers.

A majority of grocery and liquor stores along with restaurants will welcome patrons throughout the long weekend. However, some hours might be a little different. Offers.com provides great lists of the establishments that are open during Labor Day weekend and places that are offering Labor Day deals.

According to Offers.com, the following stores are open for the Labor Day holiday.

Aldi : 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (These are reduced hours from Aldi’s regular hours on a Monday.)

: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (These are reduced hours from Aldi’s regular hours on a Monday.) Best Buy : Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.

: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location. Home Depot : Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.

: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location. Kohl’s : Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.

: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location. Lowe’s : Open for regular business hours, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: Open for regular business hours, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Macy’s : Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.

: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location. Sam’s Club : 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for club members. They are closer earlier than normal on Monday.

: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for club members. They are closer earlier than normal on Monday. Starbucks : Each Starbucks location has its own hours of operation, but typically it is open. Check with your Starbucks to see when it’s open on Labor Day.

: Each Starbucks location has its own hours of operation, but typically it is open. Check with your Starbucks to see when it’s open on Labor Day. Target : Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.

: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location. Walmart: Open for regular business hours; those may vary depending on your location.

Enjoy the unofficial few days left of summer!