Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls

Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland.

The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)

Drive through the display nightly from 5:00 PM until 12 Midnight. And weather permitting, climb the five-story tower of the Falls Park Visitors Center to get those one-of-a-kind Christmas selfies.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Department began work on Winter Wonderland this October decorating with more than one mile of garland, 40 wreaths, 270 decorated trees, 275 decorated light poles, over 25 miles of light strings, and multiple animated lighted features.