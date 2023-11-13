Christmas At The South Dakota State Capitol

It may not look like a Winter Wonderland outside, but inside the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre is a much different scene.

TravelSouthDakota.com TravelSouthDakota.com loading...

You don't need, and may not want a foot of snow for it to feel like Christmas so with that in mind step into the State Capitol for these beautiful holiday displays. Almost 100 decorated trees will line the halls of the Capitol and fill the rotunda.

TravelSouthDakota.com TravelSouthDakota.com loading...

This year the centerpiece is a 27-foot tree donated by a family from Onida, SD. It will be decorated by the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House.

WATCH

Check out this link to see how many volunteers and Capitol staff it takes to pull the Christmas tree through the door!

And now it's time to raise the tree into position.

TravelSouthDakota.com TravelSouthDakota.com loading...

WHEN DOES IT BEGIN

Governor Noem and special guests will host the Grand Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 21, at 7:00 PM and kick off 2023 Christmas at the Capitol.

TravelSouthDakota.com TravelSouthDakota.com loading...

ENJOY THE FREE CHRISTMAS ENTERTAINMENT

Each day beginning Wednesday, November 22 through Saturday, December 23 enjoy live entertainment inside the Capitol. Several school choral, band, and orchestras will be performing. Soloists and vocalists too.

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Gallery Credit: Experience Sioux Falls

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in South Dakota. Gallery Credit: Stacker