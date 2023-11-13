Christmas At The South Dakota State Capitol
It may not look like a Winter Wonderland outside, but inside the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre is a much different scene.
You don't need, and may not want a foot of snow for it to feel like Christmas so with that in mind step into the State Capitol for these beautiful holiday displays. Almost 100 decorated trees will line the halls of the Capitol and fill the rotunda.
This year the centerpiece is a 27-foot tree donated by a family from Onida, SD. It will be decorated by the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House.
WATCH
Check out this link to see how many volunteers and Capitol staff it takes to pull the Christmas tree through the door!
And now it's time to raise the tree into position.
WHEN DOES IT BEGIN
Governor Noem and special guests will host the Grand Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 21, at 7:00 PM and kick off 2023 Christmas at the Capitol.
ENJOY THE FREE CHRISTMAS ENTERTAINMENT
Each day beginning Wednesday, November 22 through Saturday, December 23 enjoy live entertainment inside the Capitol. Several school choral, band, and orchestras will be performing. Soloists and vocalists too.
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
Gallery Credit: Experience Sioux Falls
LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Ten Things You Can Do To Protect Your Dog In Cold Weather
Gallery Credit: Jeanne Ryan