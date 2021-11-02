Ready Or Not Winter Is Coming To Sioux Falls At Falls Park

Even though we are weeks from the official start of winter, you never know what to expect when you're living in South Dakota. Luckily, the Sioux Empire has not been directly impacted by October snow showers, unlike our West River friends. However, that is about to change.

In a few weeks, Falls Park will be transformed into a magical place that will get residents and visitors into the holiday spirit. For the 18th year, Falls Park is bringing back the magic of its Winter Wonderland.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning on Friday, November 19th until Sunday, January 9th, 2022, Falls Park will light the skies with its Winter Wonderland lights. A recent press release from the City of Sioux Falls explains that this winter extravaganza showcases "more than one mile of garland, 250 decorated trees, 215 decorated light poles, over 23 miles of light strings and multiple lighted features." This holiday adventure at Falls Park never fails to draw a crowd.

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park is one of the perfect opportunities to take photos with your family and friends for your holiday cards. In fact, the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation wants to see your Winter Wonderland photos!

It's pretty simple. Residents and visitors can share their photos and videos to the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation by using the #SiouxFallsParks. Your photos and videos might even be shared on the Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation's social media platforms.

It's the most wonderful time of the year in Sioux Falls! Don't miss your opportunity to catch all the Winter Wonderland fun at Falls Park!

Falls Park Winter Wonderland 2020