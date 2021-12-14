After last week's re-introduction to winter, our next holiday weather system is set to pass through the Sioux Falls area this week with the potential for severe storms, and rain changing to snow.

Don't be surprised along with the high winds that scattered thunderstorms will also impact the area, and the winds could be even stronger.

Yes, this is December. But what about snow? Forecasters are reading the latest models that include rain Wednesday afternoon, changing over to light snow Wednesday evening.

So now would be a good time to secure your ground Christmas display and to make sure those lights along the roofline are fastened tightly.

One piece of weather trivia: the last time a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Sioux Falls in December was NEVER.

