Sioux Falls Couple Has Cute Gender Reveal With Waffles

One of the biggest trends that is really popular among couples who are expecting a child is gender reveals. Whether it's a party with family or an intimate setting, gender reveals are chances to celebrate a new life coming into the world.

There is one Sioux Falls couple that recently did its own gender reveal at a favorite local restaurant in Sioux Falls. The best part? The gender reveal and the food tasted pretty sweet!

Get our free mobile app

The Original Pancake House is truly a welcoming atmosphere, and the staff really does treat all its customers like one big happy family. They even assisted one couple dining in for breakfast to do a sweet gender reveal. This breakfast hotspot even shared the unique moment on its Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, Dawn is the mother-to-be in the photos from the Original Pancake House. She thought it would be a great idea to order waffles topped with fruit to reveal the gender of her new baby. If the waffles were topped with blueberries, then the lucky couple is expecting a baby boy. If the waffles were served with strawberries, then a baby girl is on the way.

The final results....blueberries! Dawn is officially expecting a baby boy! Waffles never tasted so good! It was a moment that the staff at the Original Pancake House, and Dawn will never forget. Everyone was crying happy tears!

Congratulations to Dawn and her growing family! Who knows, maybe Dawn's baby boy's favorite breakfast will be blueberry waffles?!

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Sioux Falls Top Ten Restaurants Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everything here, but the question is, which are the best?

Well, according to Trip Advisor , these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look.

