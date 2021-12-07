Hear the Stories of South Dakotans Who Were at Pearl Harbor

December 7, 1941, is the anniversary of the attack on the American military base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack launched the United States fully into World War 2.

In 2000, South Dakota Public Broadcasting sat down with veterans of the South Dakota Pearl Harbor Survivors Association who were there in Hawaii on that day of infamy.

Here are Darrel Christopherson of Vermillion, David Townsend of Sturgis, and Floyd Meek of Highmore talking about their experiences.

Darrel Christopherson and David L. Townsend passed away in 2007. Floyd Meeks passed away in 2011.

