RAIN! Possibly Heavy In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa

Several areas of the quad-state region will see a mix of threatening weather conditions this week.

A storm system coming out of the Pacific Northwest and Rockies will make its way into South Dakota with parts of the Black Hills expected to see a winter mix of both rain and snow.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Winter Storm Watch with the potential of six inches of snow on Thursday and Friday.

As the system moves east, rain will be the main concern for the rest of South Dakota as well as parts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. These areas could see 1-3 inches.

This storm will also bring with it wind gusts in the 30's and high 40's. Possibly as high as 50 MPH.

Now that fall has painted us in full color, it would be a good idea to make sure your gutters are cleared and your sump pumps are in good working condition.

