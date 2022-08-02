Sizzling In South Dakota Today

Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.

There are four very important Do's & Don'ts when the thermometer pops its cork on days like this:

Not only do we get a day of tropical-like temps, but there is also a High Fire Danger today:

