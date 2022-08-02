Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM.
Get our free mobile app
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
There are four very important Do's & Don'ts when the thermometer pops its cork on days like this:
Not only do we get a day of tropical-like temps, but there is also a High Fire Danger today:
Sioux Falls South Dakota Brewery Guide
As you enjoy your time in Sioux Falls for business or pleasure, don't be afraid to take the time to find out what the locals enjoy. Including the craft breweries.
10 Ways to Help Your AC Help You Stay Cool This Summer
Energy is expensive. Don't make your air conditioner do ALL the work. Here are some things you can do to make sure your AC unit doesn't struggle.
Because when it struggles to work...you struggle to pay the bill!
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.