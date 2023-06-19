Heat Safety Tips For South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska

Get our free mobile app

Some of the warmest days of the year so far will be felt in the region this week. Much of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska will see the temperatures rising in the upper 90s and some will see triple digits.

If you are working outdoors for your job or around the house the National Weather Service advises staying well hydrated and following these guidelines to deal with the heat.

There are plenty of ways to stay cool during the summer heat. Taking frequent breaks by seeking shelter, finding shade, and cooling down in the swimming pool.

