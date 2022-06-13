9 Swimming Pools To Splash In On A Hot Sioux Falls Day

The Summer Solstice isn't until next Tuesday, June 21 when we have the longest day of the year. But, today we are going to crank up the heat for one of the hottest days so far this year.

The steamy temps today will be driving many of us in Sioux Falls for shade, or better yet the swimming pool. And, we have some pretty cool suggestions for you. There are nine great swimming pools and aquatic centers to enjoy in the Sioux Falls area.

Of course, most will want to do their splashing outside, but the Midco-Aquatic Center provides indoor swimming fun.

The key today will be to stay cool and hydrated. You can do both at the swimming pool. Provided you don't drink the pool water!

With the heat index inching close to triple digits let the kids take over the swimming pools during the afternoon. But make way for the adults who have been working outside in the heat all afternoon later tonight.

I can tell you from personal experiences you will want to abide by the 5-S's today:

SLIP on a t-shirt

SLOP on SPF 30+ broad-spectrum UVA sunscreen

SLAP on a broad-brimmed hat

SLIDE on quality sunglasses

SHADE from the sun whenever possible

