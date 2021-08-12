Wild Water West Back-To-School Hours

Whether we like it or not, Summer is winding down.

Area schools are starting up, which means Summer activities are coming to an end.

Wild Water West announced their Back-to-School hours will start August 16th.

During the week of August 16th, the water park will be open regular business hours, but with limited attractions. No specifics were given as to which attractions would be closed. (On a personal note, as long as the swim up bar is open, I'm good.)

Starting August 23rd through September 3rd, Wild Water West will be open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't forget, Fabulous Fridays from 4-8 p.m. Admission is only $10.95 at Wild Water West thanks to Hot 104.7.

Saturday and Sunday hours will remain the same, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Labor Day, September 6th, is Wild Water West's last day for the season with hours from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On Wild Water West's Facebook page they stated, "We look forward to continuing to provide as much fun and entertainment as possible while we still have a little summer left and we can't wait to see you before we close. See you soon!"