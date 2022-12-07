How Will Snow Impact Sioux Falls, Iowa, & Minnesota This Week?

Here we go again! After last week's blast of ice and snow, much of the region is preparing for another round that will impact us Thursday.

National Weather Service/Canva National Weather Service/Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service/Canva National Weather Service/Canva loading...

After a few nights of clear skies and a full moon, the National Weather Service is forecasting freezing drizzle and measurable snow across the area with high confidence of 1-4 inches.

National Weather Service/Canva National Weather Service/Canva loading...

Your commutes on Thursday morning could be affected by the potential of heavy snow late in the day through the evening hours.

National Weather Service/Canva National Weather Service/Canva loading...

Southeast South Dakota isn't the only area that could see ice and snow. Parts of northeast Nebraska, northern Iowa, and much of the southern half of Minnesota could see significant precipitation.

National Weather Service/Canva National Weather Service/Canva loading...

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way