How Will Snow Impact Sioux Falls, Iowa, & Minnesota This Week?
Here we go again! After last week's blast of ice and snow, much of the region is preparing for another round that will impact us Thursday.
After a few nights of clear skies and a full moon, the National Weather Service is forecasting freezing drizzle and measurable snow across the area with high confidence of 1-4 inches.
Your commutes on Thursday morning could be affected by the potential of heavy snow late in the day through the evening hours.
Southeast South Dakota isn't the only area that could see ice and snow. Parts of northeast Nebraska, northern Iowa, and much of the southern half of Minnesota could see significant precipitation.
