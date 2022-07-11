“Dive- In” This Sioux Falls Pool For A Movie Night

Summer is meant for endless days and nights of fun. Going to the pool and staying up to watch movies are some popular summer activities. Wouldn't it be great to combine these great pastimes? Oh wait...now you can!

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is offering a cool event that allows you to literally "dive-in" a movie. That's right! It's not a drive-in, but a dive-in movie! All you need is an air mattress!

A Facebook post from the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is calling all swimmers to enjoy a night in the pool to watch "The Little Mermaid."

Families can enjoy the refreshing water with Ariel and her friends at Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center on Tuesday, July 12th at 9 PM. That's not all the fun families can enjoy! There will also be games to play beginning at 8 PM at the Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center. This is a free event for all ages and no registration is required.

This event is going to flow swimmingly, especially with warmer temperatures returning to the Sioux Empire this week. Our partners at Dakota News Now is calling for another scorcher this week after a long, hot weekend.

I for one am tired of this hot and humid weather as much as the next person. However, it's just another typical Midwestern summer! The best way to beat this South Dakota heat is to stay hydrated, and what better way to do so then by swimming in a pool!

You can find out more information about the "dive-in" movie event by clicking here. Try not to tip over your air mattress!

