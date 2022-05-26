Memorial Day Weekend Storms for Minnesota & South Dakota

For many turning the Memorial Day Weekend into 4-days begins today. Packing the car, loading up the camping gear, outfitting the boat, and making a last-minute stop at the grocery store for smores fixins.

If your weekend plans have you traveling just a short distance from Sioux Falls then you will want to keep an eye on the weather. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, we could see some severe weather on Sunday and Monday.

Currently, the holiday weekend outlook is for storms in the late evening and overnight.

On the good side of this forecast is the warmer temperatures. Farmers and gardeners will be happy with this outlook.

Travel safe and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend. But, also take a moment on the real meaning of this holiday.

