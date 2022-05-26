What Is the True Meaning of Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a holiday to remember the servicemen and women who gave their lives for our country. It may be hard to believe, but according to a new survey, most Americans actually didn't know this.

An online poll conducted by the University of Phoenix found that only 43% of Americans know the true meaning of Memorial Day.

28% thought Memorial Day was a day to honor all military veterans and didn't know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Also, only 46% knew that Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in May, and 21% thought the holiday falls on the last Sunday in May.

What is the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

I'm not sure of the source but I heard it explained to me once this way:

Armed Forces Day honors those currently wearing the uniform,

Veterans Day honors those who no longer wear the uniform,

Memorial Day honors those who never had the opportunity to take off the uniform.

If you get a chance this Memorial Day weekend, visit a cemetery to pay respects to those who gave it all so we can enjoy what we have.

Memorial Day 2022

