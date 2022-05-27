12 Uniquely South Dakotan Must-See Places!
There are probably a lot of places we haven't been.
So true. A lot of them you probably have visited, some you haven't and some are old favorites that maybe you haven't been to in a while.
What can be found in these 20 locations?
What can't? Camping, fishing swimming, kayaking, birdwatching, and tons of other great outdoors-type activities. Historical, educational exploration, hobby interests, kids activities, just plain old beautiful scenery, and- - to use an overused phrase- -lots more!
With all of that in mind, let's dive in!
Twelve South Dakota Places to Put on Your "Must Visit" List!
Source: Midwest Living Magazine
The Oldest Wood-Framed Church In Sioux Falls
Saint Joseph Cathedral at 521 N Duluth Ave in Sioux Falls was founded in 1915. But that's not the oldest church in the city. The Beaver Creek Lutheran Church at Heritage Park on the Augustana College campus at 33rd & S. Prairie Ave. was built in 1892, making it the oldest wood-framed church in Sioux Falls.
Pam Cole Executive Director of the Nordland Heritage Foundation says there are some exciting events and future plans involving Heritage Park. Tours of this wonderful look into the prairie past are available Wed. - Sat. from 10 am to 3 pm and by appointment.