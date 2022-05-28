How Many South Dakotans Have Died While Serving Their Country?

Memorial Day is a time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation.

Since gaining statehood in 1889, South Dakota has sent its very best to each and every conflict the U.S. has been involved in. From the Spanish American War, all the way to Iraq and Afghanistan, those who serve in the armed forces have brought great pride to the Mount Rushmore State.

World War One was the first armed conflict that saw South Dakotans give their own lives in defense of our nation, but it was hardly the last.

How Many South Dakotans Have Made The Ultimate Sacrifice For Our Nation?

According to the State of South Dakota Website, 3,073 individuals from the state of South Dakota have died while serving in the armed forces of the United States.

This Memorial Day, take the time to think about the great sacrifice each and every one of them made to ensure our country's liberties.

For more information on South Dakota's history in American wars, visit the State of South Dakota Website.

Story Source: State of South Dakota Website

