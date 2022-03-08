Get our free mobile app

South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa State Fair Roundup After a couple of years of uncertainty, it's looking like summer 2022 will be the most summer-like summer we've had in a while.

That includes fair time! Summer means carnivals, fair food, and concerts. The 2022 state fair line-ups for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Dakota are being announced, here's what we know:



South Dakota State Fair:

The South Dakota State Fair is scheduled for Thursday, September 1, through Monday, September 5, 2022. It will again be held in Huron, South Dakota at South Dakota State Fair Park.

Performers at the 2022 South Dakota State Fair:

Sunday, September 4 - Lady A with Priscilla Block

Minnesota State Fair:

The Minnesota State Fair will be from August 25 through Labor Day, September 5, 2022. It will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds halfway between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Performers at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair:

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

Friday, September. 2, 2022 - Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7

Iowa State Fair:

The Iowa State Fair will be from August 11 through 21, 2022. It will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Performers at the 2022 Iowa State Fair:

Nebraska State Fair:

The Nebraska State Fair will be from August 26 through September. 5, 2022. It will be at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Performers at the 2022 NebraskaState Fair:

TBA

North Dakota State Fair:

The North Dakota State Fair will be from July 22 through July 30, 2022. It will be Minot, North Dakota.

Performers at the 2022 North Dakota State Fair: