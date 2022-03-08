State Fair Concert Roundup for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa State Fair Roundup
After a couple of years of uncertainty, it's looking like summer 2022 will be the most summer-like summer we've had in a while.
That includes fair time! Summer means carnivals, fair food, and concerts. The 2022 state fair line-ups for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Dakota are being announced, here's what we know:
South Dakota State Fair:
The South Dakota State Fair is scheduled for Thursday, September 1, through Monday, September 5, 2022. It will again be held in Huron, South Dakota at South Dakota State Fair Park.
Performers at the 2022 South Dakota State Fair:
- Sunday, September 4 - Lady A with Priscilla Block
Minnesota State Fair:
The Minnesota State Fair will be from August 25 through Labor Day, September 5, 2022. It will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds halfway between Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Performers at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair:
- Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
- Friday, September. 2, 2022 - Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour with special guest Robert Randolph Band
- Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7
Iowa State Fair:
The Iowa State Fair will be from August 11 through 21, 2022. It will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
Performers at the 2022 Iowa State Fair:
- Thursday, August 11, 2022: Skillet with special guest Dante Bowe
- Friday, August 12, 2022: Brooks & Dunn with special guest Alex Miller
- Saturday, August 13, 2022: Nelly with special guest Ginuwine
- Sunday, August 14, 2022: Demi Lovato
- Wednesday, August 17, 2022: John Crist and Friends with special guest Dusty Slay
- Thursday, August 18, 2022: Kane Brown with special guest Jessie James Decker
- Friday, August 19, 2022: Disturbed and special guest Chevelle
- Saturday, August 20, 2022: Keith Urban with special guest Ingrid Andress
- Sunday, August 21, 2022: Carrie Underwood with special guest Adam Sanders
Nebraska State Fair:
The Nebraska State Fair will be from August 26 through September. 5, 2022. It will be at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Performers at the 2022 NebraskaState Fair:
- TBA
North Dakota State Fair:
The North Dakota State Fair will be from July 22 through July 30, 2022. It will be Minot, North Dakota.
Performers at the 2022 North Dakota State Fair:
- Friday, July 22: Kid Rock and special guest Night Ranger.
- Saturday, July 23: Cody Johnson.
- Sunday, July 24: Elvie Shane.
- Monday, July 25: Demolition Derby.
- Tuesday, July 26: MHA Indian Horse Relay.
- Wednesday, July 27: Will Banister.
- Thursday, July 28: Old Dominion.
- Friday, July 29: Koe Wetzel and Nelly
- Saturday, July 30: Sam Hunt