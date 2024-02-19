Unanimous UConn: Huskies Dominate in Latest AP Top 25
The UConn Huskies have the unanimous top spot in the latest AP Top 25 in their title defense season.
The Huskies, who own a record of 24-2, haven't lost a game since falling to Seton Hall in mid-December, are the first unanimous #1 of the season in a year filled with parity.
The Purdue Boilermakers, who lost on Sunday on the road at Ohio State, may have slipped, but didn't fall far as they came in at #3 following just their third loss of the season.
Here's the latest poll in its entirety:
AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
|TEAM TOTAL POINTS
|1. UConn (62)
|24-2
|2. Houston
|22-3
|3. Purdue
|23-3
|4. Arizona
|20-5
|5. Tennessee
|19-6
|6. Iowa State
|20-5
|7. Marquette
|19-6
|8. Duke
|20-5
|9. Kansas
|20-6
|10. North Carolina
|20-6
|11. Baylor
|19-6
|12. Illinois
|19-6
|13. Alabama
|18-7
|14. Auburn
|20-6
|15. Creighton
|19-7
|16. Dayton
|21-4
|17. Kentucky
|18-7
|18. Saint Mary's
|21-6
|19. San Diego State
|20-6
|20. South Carolina
|21-5
|21. Washington State
|20-6
|22. Colorado State
|20-6
|23. Texas Tech
|18-7
|24. Florida
|18-7
|25. BYU
|18-7
The Iowa State Cyclones continue their surge, as they rose to a season-high #6 in this week's poll.
ISU has dominated lately, winning 7 of their past 8 and currently sitting in a tie for the top spot in the Big 12.
For the 15th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays, they've endured tough stretches at time this year, but are playing their best hoops as of late, having won 3 in a row and 6 of their last 8 games.
Source: ESPN.com - Men's AP Top 25
