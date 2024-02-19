Unanimous UConn: Huskies Dominate in Latest AP Top 25

The UConn Huskies have the unanimous top spot in the latest AP Top 25 in their title defense season.

The Huskies, who own a record of 24-2, haven't lost a game since falling to Seton Hall in mid-December, are the first unanimous #1 of the season in a year filled with parity.

The Purdue Boilermakers, who lost on Sunday on the road at Ohio State, may have slipped, but didn't fall far as they came in at #3 following just their third loss of the season.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the latest poll in its entirety:

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses

TEAM TOTAL POINTS 1. UConn (62) 24-2 2. Houston 22-3 3. Purdue 23-3 4. Arizona 20-5 5. Tennessee 19-6 6. Iowa State 20-5 7. Marquette 19-6 8. Duke 20-5 9. Kansas 20-6 10. North Carolina 20-6 11. Baylor 19-6 12. Illinois 19-6 13. Alabama 18-7 14. Auburn 20-6 15. Creighton 19-7 16. Dayton 21-4 17. Kentucky 18-7 18. Saint Mary's 21-6 19. San Diego State 20-6 20. South Carolina 21-5 21. Washington State 20-6 22. Colorado State 20-6 23. Texas Tech 18-7 24. Florida 18-7 25. BYU 18-7

The Iowa State Cyclones continue their surge, as they rose to a season-high #6 in this week's poll.

ISU has dominated lately, winning 7 of their past 8 and currently sitting in a tie for the top spot in the Big 12.

For the 15th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays, they've endured tough stretches at time this year, but are playing their best hoops as of late, having won 3 in a row and 6 of their last 8 games.

Source: ESPN.com - Men's AP Top 25

Iowa Born Sports Stars What do each of these stellar athletes have in common? They all hail from the Hawkeye State. Gallery Credit: Johnny Marks