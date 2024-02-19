Unanimous UConn: Huskies Dominate in Latest AP Top 25

The UConn Huskies have the unanimous top spot in the latest AP Top 25 in their title defense season.

The Huskies, who own a record of 24-2, haven't lost a game since falling to Seton Hall in mid-December, are the first unanimous #1 of the season in a year filled with parity.

The Purdue Boilermakers, who lost on Sunday on the road at Ohio State, may have slipped, but didn't fall far as they came in at #3 following just their third loss of the season.

Here's the latest poll in its entirety:

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

TEAM TOTAL POINTS
1. UConn (62)24-2
2. Houston22-3
3. Purdue23-3
4. Arizona20-5
5. Tennessee19-6
6. Iowa State20-5
7. Marquette19-6
8. Duke20-5
9. Kansas20-6
10. North Carolina20-6
11. Baylor19-6
12. Illinois19-6
13. Alabama18-7
14. Auburn20-6
15. Creighton19-7
16. Dayton21-4
17. Kentucky18-7
18. Saint Mary's21-6
19. San Diego State20-6
20. South Carolina21-5
21. Washington State20-6
22. Colorado State20-6
23. Texas Tech18-7
24. Florida18-7
25. BYU18-7

The Iowa State Cyclones continue their surge, as they rose to a season-high #6 in this week's poll.

ISU has dominated lately, winning 7 of their past 8 and currently sitting in a tie for the top spot in the Big 12.

For the 15th-ranked Creighton Blue Jays, they've endured tough stretches at time this year, but are playing their best hoops as of late, having won 3 in a row and 6 of their last 8 games.

Source: ESPN.com - Men's AP Top 25

