10 South Dakota Restaurants That Are TV Famous

Get our free mobile app

This Horrific Murderer is Buried In Sioux Falls It was almost Halloween in 1893 when Harry Lacey, a prominent businessman, committed what was described as the “most awful tragedy” in Sioux Falls history.

Living here in the upper midwest we are don't end up on national TV shows very often. That's probably a good thing in the long run.

But it is pretty cool when something from South Dakota is on TV. Three shows from the Food Network family of shows have showcased South Dakota restaurants.

Food Network Shows That Have Been To South Dakota

You may remember when Guy Fieri and Diners Drive-ins and Dives was in Sioux Falls in June of 2020 to visit some of our city's unique establishments.

A few years ago the Travel Channel Show Food Paradise visited Deadwood.

If you remember the 'golden age' of Foot Network, back when Rachel Ray was the queen of the channel, she took her show $40 a Day to Rapid City in 2005.