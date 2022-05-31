When it comes to hobbies and passions many times the two have the same meaning for us. Being a golfer and collecting old clubs. Enjoying wine and stocking the cellar. Wearing jewelry and investing in diamonds. Watching baseball and collecting baseball cards. You get the idea.

For car enthusiasts, it's not that much different. The guy who has claimed that the third stall in the garage for his own. The gal who gives her ride a girly name and treats it every week to the spa.

And, the person who needs one more classic car for their collection. Like the ones below that are just a short distance from the Sioux Falls area.

Frankman Motors on Facebook Frankman Motors on Facebook loading...

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe L72 427CI/425HP was built on October 28, 1965. Believed to be a two-owner car with the second owner having it from 1971 to 2022. Extensive recent rotisserie restoration. The exterior is finished in Laguna Blue.

Pederson Auto Brokers Pederson Auto Brokers loading...

1964 Ford Thunderbird LANDAU

This T-Bird comes with the 390 4brl V8, automatic transmission & factory AC car. Built-in Wixom MI on 4/2/64 with the factory Z Code 390 4brl (updated carb on this one) and finished in it's original "Turquoise".

Classic Cars Classic Cars loading...

1954 Ford F100 custom pickup is in great shape and has a super cool look with the Rides on Boyd's polished staggered wheels. 351 V8, Automatic, AC, 4-Wheel disc brakes.

Pederson Auto Brokers Pederson Auto Brokers loading...

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

350 Auto with 79,000 original miles and a 350ci 4BBL, 350 Turbo Auto Trans & a 2:56 Rear End.

Classic Cars Classic Cars loading...

1955 Buick Special Riviera

This one-owner car comes with some great history being a one-owner car that we bought from the owner's son. He restored it years ago but still looks great. It has the original drivetrain with a 264 v8, automatic transmission.

Facebook Facebook loading...

1966 Chevrolet Impala Sedan 4D

Facebook Facebook loading...

1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible

390ci V8 - 345 Horsepower & 435 lbs-ft of Torque. Originally titled in California where it spent its entire life until February of 2020 when it was relocated to Sioux Falls, SD. It is currently stored within a climate-controlled facility.

Sioux Falls American Listed Sioux Falls American Listed loading...

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

302ci V8, wide-ratio four-speed manual transmission.

Classics Auto Trader Classics Auto Trader loading...

1968 Buick Wildcat

V8 / 430-4 Barrel CID, 360 HP, W/Factory AC, Electric Windows, PS, PB, Excellent, Condition -12498 Miles since restored.

Classics Auto Trader Classics Auto Trader loading...

1949 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Powered by the 235 Inline 6 that is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota