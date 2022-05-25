Minnesota Woman Gets Car Stuck Deep Driving In Fresh Concrete
If you are trying to outrun the cops you probably shouldn't try driving on the just poured concrete in a construction zone. It won't end well.
Recently in Rochester, Minnesota woman was driving around 7th Street North East yelling out her car window with a bullhorn.
Apparently, this is something locals had observed her doing before.
When Rochester Police tried to pull her over she fled.
One officer broke off that chase. A bit later another police officer pursued her.
That's when the lady with the bullhorn drove through construction barriers blocking off a road project on North Broadway and landed herself in tons of freshly poured concrete.
The 53-year-old woman became stuck after driving through about 150 feet of fresh concrete.
It's been reported that folks have complained numerous times about this woman driving around the city with a bullhorn shouting about “spreading the word of God.”
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen stated that the woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and could face charges.
The bill for damage from the contractor alone is estimated at around $30,000 to $40,000.