South Dakota State Parks Good News, Bad News 4th of July Camping

Camping in South Dakota State Parks this 4th of July holiday may be a challenge for some seeking a dry campsite. As a result of heavy flooding, several parks remain closed or have limited access.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is updating the status of the parks daily.

The park service is working to contact everyone with reservations that currently are impacted by the flooding. If you haven't been notified and have questions about your reservations you will find the right department here.

Good news for travelers - Interstate 29 is now open from Sioux City, IA, up to Vermillion. For up-to-date road closures visit SD511.org.

With over 50 state parks and recreation areas offering camping in South Dakota you and your family can still enjoy a fun 4th of July holiday.

You can stay up to date on all park updates by also following the GFP Facebook page and local park Facebook pages.

