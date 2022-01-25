4 Important Dates for South Dakota Campers

Hey campers, it's time to make reservations for a fantastic South Dakota camping trip.

Yes, I know it's only January but there's no time to waste. If you don't log on to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (SDGFP) site right now all your favorite camping spots could be gone.

Looking at the calendar here are four dates you'll want to be aware of.

Saturday, February 5: Reservations Open for Mother's Day Weekend (Arrival May 6)

Saturday, February 19: Reservations Open for Open House Weekend (Arrival May 20)

Saturday, February 26: Reservations Open for Memorial Day Weekend (Arrival May 27)

Saturday, March 19: Reservations Open for Father's Day Weekend (Arrival June 17)

SDGFP has all the tools to make sure your camping experience is complete with over 60 state parks and recreation areas to choose from.

From day use to long-term and primitive camping.

There's easy access to camping, hiking, biking, hunting, and fishing information that will enhance your outdoor vacation.

And, you may want to know what it will cost for a State Park sticker.

https://reservations.gooutdoorssouthdakota.com/Licensing/Catalog.aspx

To keep our State Campsites in a high regard in camping circles, make sure you abide by the rules so everyone has a memorable stay.