Iowa’s ‘Most Underrated’ State Park is Worth a Long Visit

One of the many things that makes our country great is our access to local, state, and national parks.

In the Hawkeye State, there are a ton of great parks to choose from, but one made Outside Online's recent list of 'most underrated' state parks.

Whether you're looking for a good hike or the opportunity to witness natural wonders in the wild, the state parks can provide you with whatever you're looking for.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what the magazine had to say about one park that has long been known to be one of Iowa's best:

Palisades-Kepler State Park

The park boasts year-round hiking on five miles of trails through old-growth hardwood forest, wildflower meadows, and river and bluff views; and opportunities to cast a line for bass, walleye, and catfish.

It sure sells itself. Fishing, hiking, exploring, and much needed outdoors time isn't hard to envision for your next visit to Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon.

There's even the opportunity to camp overnight, with a few amenities included:

One cabin is ADA accessible, and all cabins contain a shower, restroom, stovetop and refrigerator. Visitors must provide their own bedding, towels and cooking supplies.

There are a total of four family cabins at the park.

Source: Outside Online and Iowa DNR - Palisades-Kepler State Park