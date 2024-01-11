USD to Host National Girls & Women in Sports Clinic Feb. 3rd
Girls and Women's Sports have been and continue to be on the rise locally, nationally, and internationally.
A big part of that growth are events like the one coming back to Vermillion in early February.
Per GoYotes.com, The University of South Dakota will host their annual all-girls sports clinic on February 3rd.
It's an opportunity for girls in grades K-6 to learn from current collegiate athletes at USD and find confidence and camaraderie at the same time.
There are many great reasons to sign up your young future star:
The free clinic will take place at 4 p.m. ahead of the in-state rivalry women's basketball game that evening. (Feb. 3rd)
The clinic is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. inside the DakotaDome with Coyote student-athletes volunteering to run various stations. The clinic is open to all girls in grades K-6. Check-in for the event will begin at 3:30 p.m.
For full registration information, just follow the links to Go Yotes within the article.
Source: Go Yotes
