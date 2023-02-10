South Dakota Camping Reservations Open for Mother&#8217;s Day Weekend

South Dakota Camping Reservations Open for Mother’s Day Weekend

Take your mind off the snowbanks and shoveling and think about that spring day when you will be relaxing by the fire holding a beer in one hand and a S'more in the other.

Yep, it's time to begin planning the camping season. Good news! The day has come for South Dakota campers who will be heading to State Parks this year to make early reservations.

Saturday, February 11 is the first day to make reservations for Mother's Day weekend camping.

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks will open the reservation portal beginning at 7:00 AM for all facilities on the 90-day reservation window. All facilities at Custer State Park and modern lodging accept reservations one year before arrival.

There are so many camping choices in South Dakota with over 60 state parks and recreation areas. And, to make it easier and enjoyable download the free Go Outdoors SD mobile app to renew, purchase, and store your licenses and reservations on your smartphone or tablet.

Keep in mind when you mark the calendar on Mother's Day, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks will once again offer free park administration and free fishing.

Camping, fishing, hiking, biking, swimming, and just enjoying the outdoors in South Dakota. It doesn't get any better!

