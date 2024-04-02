Plan Your South Dakota 4th of July-4-Day Weekend NOW!
No foolin! This week is the first time you can reserve campsites, camping cabins, and picnic shelters in South Dakota State Parks for your 4th of July holiday.
July 4th Camping In South Dakota
On Friday, April 5 campers can begin making South Dakota camping reservations for arrival Thursday, July 4.
July 4th Camping Reservations In South Dakota
Making your camping reservations through South Dakota State Parks is and easy online process for over 60 state parks and recreation areas.
While online, browse the site for the necessary licenses you'll be needing for the upcoming year. Park stickers, fishing and hunting licenses, plus some cool South Dakota merch.
No matter where you choose to camp in South Dakota, it's only a short drive to a fun and peaceful weekend.
