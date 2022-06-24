Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls 4th of July Fireworks Display, Parade, Picnic, and More:

Just like any weekend in Sioux Falls, you will have your pick of things to do during the 4th of July weekend 2022. It doesn't matter whether you're looking for fireworks, fitness, food, or just plain old fun, someone will be offering it up and all you have to do is join in!

If you get to the end of the week and just want a little time for yourself or a lot of time with your friends, you can get an early start to your weekend at the Downtown First Friday & Eastbank Block Party.

As usual, you'll find great live music, cold beverages, great food, a bunch of shopping options, and lots of games and activities for the whole family. Just head over to the 8th and Railroad Center.

All weekend long (Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3) you can cheer on the hard-working softball players in the 45th Annual Ringneck Invitational/International Tournament presented by Sioux Falls People for Youth.

The Levitt at the Falls has two wonderful free concerts Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2.

When is the Sioux Falls Independence Day Parade?

If an early morning at Falls Park is the way you'd like to celebrate the special day, the Independence Day Fun Run/Walk starts at 8:AM on July 4.

The 2022 Sioux Falls 4th of July parade is on Monday, July 4, 2022, starting at 10:00 AM. The parade will start downtown near 13th street and go north on Phillips Avenue to Falls Park.

A free picnic at Falls Park will follow at 11:00 AM. There will be live music by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Mogen’s Heroes. A hot dog lunch will be served to the first 3,000 attendees at the North side of Falls Park.

Will is the Fireworks Display in Sioux Falls This Year?

The big fireworks show in the sky over Sioux Falls will begin at dusk on July 4th (about 10:00 PM) from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

If you want to get close to the action the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds open at 7:00 PM to get everyone ready for the fireworks show. There'll be entertainment including Phil Baker, a flyover, and more.

"The use of fireworks within Sioux Falls city limits is illegal" - City of Sioux Falls

Fireworks that fly in the air with a report (in other words, the cool ones that contain a loud bang) are illegal to shoot within Sioux Falls city limits. Violators of the law could face a $95.00 fine.

Sparklers, snakes, and other pyrotechnics that don’t go airborne or have an audible report are legal in Sioux Falls.

