Hot Dog Wars – Are Minnesota Wieners Better Than South Dakota?

This is the month that the big dogs howl! July is National Hot Dog Month, and it's not always what you pile on your wiener, but what's inside and how it's made.

With the 4th of July holiday, grills all across Minnesota and South Dakota will fire up to feed hungry families. A dog in one hand and a cold drink in the other.

On both sides of the border, we find great opponents in the hot dog wars.

I love the Wiener Mobile, but I'm not a big fan of their top dog. Did you know that the Oscar Mayer Classic Uncured Wieners are made with turkey, chicken, and pork?

When I go to a Minnesota Twins game the first thing I order is the Schweigert™ Meats Twins Big Dog all-beef, quarter-pound hot dog. Lathered in mustard and relish. These babies are produced just down the Interstate in Albert Lee. They also double as the official tailgate dog of the Minnesota Vikings.

In our house, we've always liked an all-beef hot dog. And I found one that we still like today from the Renner Corner Meats just a few miles north of Sioux Falls on Highway-115.

A Minneapolis staple for meats is Kramarczuk's. Old-world flavor with a rich history. And, still made from scratch! This is one of the most popular and respected places to buy any meat stuffed in a casing.

Another brand you hear a lot about in Minnesota is Sheboygan Sausage Company. They happen to be in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. These wieners are really pumped up and are really into sports:

-All Beef Quarterback Dog

-Beef Cheddar & Jalapeno Hat Trick Dog

-Beef & Cheddar MVP Dog

-All Beef Stadium Dog

Not to be out-done, Sabrett claims to be New York's #1 hot dog. And, the official Frankfurter of Madison Square Garden.

Review: Craig Desiato

5.0 out of 5 stars Best Hot Dog EVER!

Reviewed in the United States on March 17, 2022:

"My husband is from New Jersey and said these were the best hot dogs ever. I just kind of rolled my eyes but then he was able to order them through Amazon. He was not exaggerating at all..... DELICIOUS!"

For this next one, I'm a fan!

Vienna® Beef Natural Casing Hot Dog - I like this one. And, what a nostalgic story. Made in Chicago.

