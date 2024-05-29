Is It Legal To Top-Slice Your Hot Dog Bun?
Hot Dog Buns Side-Sliced or Top-Sliced
Grill your sausage, put it in a bun, slather with mustard, and viola. You've made a hot dog. Whoa, rewind to the part of the bun. Did it go in sideways, or did it drop down through the top?
Those bread-holders have been discussed by historians for generations as some say the invention of the hot dog bun was introduced in 1904 by Bavarian concessionaire, Anton Feuchtwanger.
The Birth Of The Hot Dog Bun
Feuchtwanger asked his brother-in-law, a baker, for help. The baker improvised long soft rolls that fit the meat - thus inventing the hot dog bun.
Another factoid dates back to Coney Island in the 1870s. Charles Feltman, who operated a food cart, required a new product. He realized that if he sold frankfurters in buns you wouldn't need a glove.
When You Want To Top-Load Your Sandwich
Fast-forward to the present day and we see similar rolls made for different sandwiches.
Lobster Roll
A lobster roll for instance where the bun is sliced top side.
Meatball Sub
How about a meatball sub with extra cheese?
Oyster Po'boy
Sweet and juicy succulent deep-fried oysters.
Chicago Dog
I'll bet when you grab your Chicago-style hot dog it comes on a poppy seed bun sliced top side.
You Do Have A Choice
Don't be shy when it comes to your next cookout. Load up the grill with hot dogs, brats, and sausages. Top-slice the buns and let your family load from the top.
