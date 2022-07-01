Cue the Goosebumps! Watch the ‘Independence Day’ Speech

Cue the Goosebumps! Watch the &#8216;Independence Day&#8217; Speech

Canva/20th Century Fox via YouTube

I love the movie Independence Day. It's got everything you want in a movie: Will Smith, aliens, Bill Pullman as President, and Jeff Goldblum!

I have a weird old man crush on Jeff Goldblum. There is just something about those thick black-rimmed glasses that makes me feel some kind of way. Seriously though, 90's Jeff Goldblum is the best Jeff Goldblum.

Actor Jeff Goldblum attends the Casting Society of America's 17th Annual Artios Awards October 4, 2001. (Photo by Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images)
But I digress, I think Bill Pullman as the President in this movie is perfect.  He has the honor of giving one of the greatest speeches in movie history. He makes me want to learn how to fly a plane so I can help save the planet from an alien invasion.

20th Century Fox via YouTube
President Thomas Whitmore: Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world. And you will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. "Mankind." That word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can't be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests. Perhaps it's fate that today is the Fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom... Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution... but from annihilation. We are fighting for our right to live. To exist. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our Independence Day!

This speech is so good, it even makes you forget, for a second, that Randy Quaid is nuts. The only bad thing about this scene is that Jeff Goldblum isn't in it!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Jeff Goldblum performs with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
I loved this scene so much, that I actually recited this speech in my High School Speech class.

Makes me proud to be an American!!

So, go ahead and re-watch one of the best cinematic moments ever!

Cue the goosebumps!

