Read the BRUTAL Review of South Dakota Food as a Whole

As a society, we love our rankings. Recently, Far and Wide published an article ranking all 50 states based on the foods unique to that area.

Look away, South Dakotans. It's a brutal review for our state and our area as a whole in the article.

The Mount Rushmore State ranked 48th out of 50 states per the article from Far and Wide.

Here's the brutal, and somewhat brutally honest review of our state's foods:

It’s everything that’s bad about North Dakota cuisine, only farther south. Oh, and when cattle or bison are castrated in South Dakota, their testicles are used for a dish called Rocky Mountain Oysters that has nothing to do with bivalve mollusks. What is good in the state? Well, some restaurants serve bison steak, which is definitely satisfying, and it’s not too hard to find decent pie. So there's that.

That's a little harsh. While certain aspects are true, I don't think 48th is a very fair spot for our great state. They also left out one of our signature dishes that IS undoubtedly amazing: Chislic!

Here's the link to the full article so you can see where other states ranked. Here's the top 5:

1) California

2) New York

3) Louisiana

4) Texas

5) Illinois

Source: MSN.com - Far and Wide