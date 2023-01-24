Shiffrin Standard: U.S. skier breaks Women’s World Cup Record

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.

Shiffrin's giant slalom victory broke a tie on the women's career list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

"I don't think there are words to explain all the feelings," Shiffrin said. "In the end of it, it's like there's too much excitement to feel. I don't know if that makes sense. So it's something you can't explain. So I just try to breathe a bit and enjoy it."

Shiffrin needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark's overall mark -- in men's or women's events -- of 86 victories.

Stenmark competed in the 1970s and '80s.

Shiffrin led from start to finish at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, crossing 0.45 seconds ahead of world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 ahead of home favorite and former overall champion Federica Brignone.

Shiffrin posted the fastest first run and was therefore the last skier to race in the second run. "I was a bit nervous for the second run, but mostly, I hate waiting," Shiffrin said. "Finally, when it was time to go, then it was like everything went quiet, and I just pushed as hard as I could every turn. It was pretty amazing to come through the finish and see that I was quite fast. Because I could hear that the other athletes were skiing well. I thought, `I could lose this, so I better try to ski a really good run.' And it was."

Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom at Kronplatz on Wednesday. Then she has two slaloms -- her best event, having accounted for 51 of her 83 victories -- in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, next weekend. That was where Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old in March 2011.

If she wins all three of her next races, she could match Stenmark by Sunday.

After a short break, Shiffrin will then again be a multi-medal threat at the world championship in Courchevel and Meribel, France, which start Feb. 6.

