Tickets Are on Sale Now for US Olympic Curling in Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and the Denny Sanford Premier Center are hosting US Olympic Curling Team Trials this November in a first-of-its-kind event here in Sioux Falls this November.
Tickets are now on sale for single-session tickets as of this week!
Per The Sioux Falls Sports Authority:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Sports Authority has announced that single-session tickets are now on sale for this November’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Men’s and Women’s Curling. The Trials will feature 12 sessions of competition from November 11-16, 2025, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and will mark the first U.S. Olympic Trials to take place in Sioux Falls.
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Curling will begin with pool play on November 11-13 and conclude with the finals on November 14-16.
Each day of competition will feature two ticketed sessions. Ticket pricing is as follows:
- Pool Play Sessions (November 11-13, 2025)
- Adult: $15-$20
- Youth (Ages 3-18): $7.50-$10
- Children under 3: Free
- Finals Sessions (November 14-16, 2025)
- Adult: $20-$25
- Youth (Ages 3-18): $10-$12.50
- Children under 3: Free
The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will take place February 6-22, 2026.
Ticket information can be found on the official US Olympic Team Trials - Curling website, and can also be purchased at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.
Source: Sioux Falls Sports Authority
