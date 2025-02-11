What is the Upcoming NHL Hockey 4-Nations Face Off?

There will not be a traditional 'NHL All-Star Break' this season. In its place this year, we have the 4-Nations Face Off.

What is it? It's an international hockey showcase featuring four of the most prominent nations for the sport: USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden.

This year's Face Off will take place from Wednesday, February 11th through Thursday the 20th, and it will be held in both Montreal and Boston.

Here's a brief recap of what it's all about from NHL.com:

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. Each team will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

Here's a look at Team USA's roster:

Here's a tad bit more on the impetus for the 4-Nations Face Off from Deseret News:

Ever since the NHL barred its players from competing at the 2018 Olympics, there has been a strong demand for best-on-best international hockey. The league sees this as an opportunity to provide that. The tournament replaces the all-star game, which has drawn much criticism in recent years for reasons including its lack of competitiveness and its over-the-top gimmicks. It’s also a precursor for the 2026 Olympics, to which the NHL has committed to send its players.

For the complete schedule for the upcoming International Hockey showcase, visit NHL.com!

Sources: NHL.com and Deseret News on MSN

