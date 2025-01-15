Impressive Streak Comes to an End for Iowa State WBB in Win

The Iowa State Cyclone Women's basketball program is off to another strong start to the season, and picked up another win on Tuesday night over Texas Tech.

Despite the win, one of most impressive current streaks in the sport of women's college basketball came to a close.

Per ESPN.com:

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Iowa State's women's basketball team did not make a shot from beyond the arc Tuesday. It ended the Cyclones' 945-game NCAA-record streak for having at least one 3-pointer in a game. Iowa State still beat Texas Tech 71-58 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, but went 0 for 7 from long range. The streak dated to Feb. 19, 1995, at Colorado. That was in the Cyclones' final season under coach Theresa Becker, when Iowa State was still in the Big Eight.

Talk about a blast from the past.

The Cyclones are now 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12 and aim to get back into the rankings soon. Iowa State began the season at #8 in the AP Top 25.

Iowa native Audi Crooks paces the Cyclones with 22.6 points per game in her Sophomore season.

Next up, the Cyclones visit 20th ranked West Virginia on Sunday, a 12:00 Noon start time on Sunday.

Source: ESPN.com

