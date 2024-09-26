Inspiring Minnesota Small Business Featured on NBC Nightly News

This is a cool story. Those that are in tune with Minnesota sports may have heard of or come across D&J Glove Repair.

Jimmy Lonetti, the owner of the small business, has posted baseball glove rehabilitation and repair pictures and stories for years, and he's now hit the big time.

Featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, the Twin Cities-based small business received some added national attention:

Get our free mobile app

Talk about a labor of love. One can only dream of a 'retirement' so fulfilling.

Best part of all, it's a memory-based business. As in retaining and creating new memories through baseball.

What is the story of your baseball mitt? Do you still have one that might need a rehab?

D&J brands itself as the only dedicated glove repair shop in the country. It seems like a must-visit blend of both nostalgia and dedication to craft that is second to none.

I've got a new item on my Twin Cities check list!

You can find out more about D&J Glove Repair at their official site and follow along with the entertaining and fulfilling work on Twitter as well.

Sources: D&J Glove Repair Official Site and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

10 Most Obscure Minnesota Towns As you are making road-trip plans you might want to see if you can even find some of these Minnesota towns.

Minnesota is the Land Of 10,000 Lakes and 853 towns. Even if you know the state well I'll bet you haven't even heard of Minnesota's 10 smallest towns. Gallery Credit: Ben Davis