Do You Own One of the Five Most Popular Dogs in South Dakota?

Man's best friend comes in many different shapes and sizes, but undoubtedly, there are breeds that are more desirable (and more popular) than others.

South Dakota is a great state for recreation, which makes it a great place to have a dog (or multiple dogs).

Here are the five most popular dog breeds in the Mount Rushmore State for the year 2022, according to PuppySpot.com:

Get our free mobile app

#1 isn't exactly what you'd expect in a state with so many recreation opportunities, but nonetheless, it is the most popular in our state.

1) Havanese

2) Poodle

3) Golden Retriever

4) Golden Doodle

5) Border Collie

There are a lot of similarities among the top 5. One surprising thing for South Dakota is that none of the top 5 in our state are among the top 2 nationwide:

The French Bulldog has moved into the number one position (passing Labrador Retrievers) after climbing the ranks in popularity over the last ten years. In 2012, the Frenchie was ranked at No. 14. Since then, registrations have increased by over 1,000%, bringing this playful breed to the top. French Bulldogs held the No. 2 spot in 2021.

No matter what breed you have, or if your dog is a hodgepodge of many different breeds, just know that you've got a trusty and friendly companion by your side no matter what!

If you're in the market for or considering a new addition, be sure to check out adoptable dogs and other pets at your local Humane Society.

Sources: Puppy Spot and AKC.org