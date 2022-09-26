Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.

For an upcoming Sunday Focus episode, we reached out to both Governor Noem and Jamie Smith for interviews. At the time of this post, Jamie Smith formally agreed to an interview.

Political candidates are campaigning across the state to earn voters' support for the 2022 Election. Jamie Smith has made it his mission to connect with all South Dakota voters to get his name out to the public. He's even encountered some voters with unique requests. Apparently while Jamie was out campaigning in Watertown, a potential voter offered Jamie a blunt.

A voter seriously offered Jamie to smoke a joint with him during the 4th of July Parade in Watertown. Jamie Smith shared this true story on an upcoming Sunday Focus episode. Did Jamie turn down the offer? Well...he did initially say no to the opportunity. However, it sounds like Jamie would be open to the idea if recreational marijuana becomes legal. Jamie simply told the voter, "Let's make it legal first."

Listen to the full story from Jamie Smith in this small audio clip for this new episode. You have to hear it to believe it.

Sunday Focus airs every Sunday on all Results/Townsquare Media radio stations. These episodes are also podcasts, which can also be downloaded wherever you get your podcasts from.