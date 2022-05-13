Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage
Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood.
The storm hit the city around 6:00 PM.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Castlewood, SD on Thursday night instructing residents to take a volunteer firefighter with them when they go back into their homes for safety reasons.
The Governor also said residents of Castlewood were asked to go to Watertown and spend the night in a hotel so officials can access the damage from the storm.
Video provided by Whitney Ren Countre on Facebook
