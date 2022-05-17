Tornado Relief Fund Established for Castlewood South Dakota

Thursday, May 12 will be a day that many in South Dakota will not forget when storm clouds, damaging winds, and tornados swept through the eastern part of the state leaving a path of destruction and sadly two fatalities.

Several communities were impacted by the storm but the community of Castlewood, South Dakota was devastated by an EF-2 tornado that severely damaged the school.

Several buildings along with homes were destroyed sending some residents to motels. A Salvation Army relief center was set up in Watertown.

As is the case in any emergency in South Dakota the outpouring of support was evident immediately. From neighbors to state officials.

First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard is one of those generous donors who have come forward with a $50,000 contribution. Donations to the Castlewood Relief Fund may be sent to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 310, Castlewood, SD 57223.

Castlewood's High School graduation has been moved to Watertown as repairs to the school have already begun. The remaining days of class will resume Wednesday for the 300 students and will be held in the town's churches.

With the loss of the school, the school district has rallied counselors to help students deal with the loss. The Department of Social Services will be in attendance to continue counseling services for the students.

