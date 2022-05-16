Get our free mobile app

12 More Ideas For Sioux Falls' Empty Gordmans Building Recently we published a list of ideas for the empty Godmans building near the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The discount clothing store closed in September of 2020

That list was full of the usual things that Sioux Falls asks for. Businesses like Trader Joe's, a legal recreational dispensary, or a Cheesecake Factory.

But you all had lots of other ideas too. So we dug through the responses and comments and found 12 more ideas for the Gordmans building.

A Museum or Gallery

Most of the suggestions were for various restaurants or stores. But several people suggested using the building for a museum or as a gallery. How about something like the Cup Noodles Museum in Japan?

A Buffett Restaurant

Golden Corral was on the last list, but it looks like folks in Sioux Falls really, really, really want a buffet restaurant like it or Bonzana or the former Royal Fork.

Indoor Go-Karts

Quite a number of people would like to keep riding go-karts even when the ground is covered with snow.

A Giant Daycare

Not a daycare for giants. A giant daycare for regular-sized kids. And the kids of giants, no need to be rude.

Dillard's

Wasn't the clothing store Dillard's supposed to be coming to Sioux Falls? Oh, that's right, that announcement came before the pandemic. And that means everything is up in the air right now. But t would be a good location for a Dillard's or a Yonkers.

Shopko

Quite a few people wanted Shopko to return to the Sioux Empire. All of Shopko's department stores closed in 2019. But apparently, people miss it.

Parking Garage

There's a contingent of folks that wouldn't mind a nice, big, multi-level parking garage right next to the mall.

Nightclub

This is a great idea. Especially if the nightclub is like the one in the Wayne's World movie. It was called the Gasworks. There were two levels, several bars, a stage where Wayne first saw the band Crucial Taunt play, and they had a pool table too!

Year-Round Halloween Store

The building has hosted seasonal Halloween shops. But wouldn't it be great if we had a local place to get all our Nightmare Before Christmas home decor any month of the year?

In and Out Burger

In and Out, Whataburger, Wahlburgers, and a whole list of regional burger chains got lots of votes.

Runza

Speaking of regional chains, Sioux Falls has suffered long enough without a Runza restaurant. If you don't know, Runza is an awesome regional fast-food chain from the south.

In this case, 'the south' means Nebraska. What makes them really special is their namesake food the runza, a cabbage burger type thing that hooks you with one taste.

Gordmans Store

Like with Shopko, some people really want Gordmans to come back. But that's probably not gonna happen.

Here is an idea though. We bring in all the best theoretical-physics people and other scientists and turn the building into a temporal wormhole that will take a person anywhere in time!

Then people could shop at the old Gordmans. And I can collect all the Space Jam plushies that McDonald's sold in 1996. Oh, and all the Batman the Animated Seris Happy Meal figures from 1993.