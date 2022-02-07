5 Ways to Show Your Love and Help the National Blood Crisis

The American Red Cross is seeing a record shortage in blood supplies, and for the first time in its 140-year history, a national blood crisis has been declared.

You can show your love today and this week by giving an arm to the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank at one of the scheduled blood donation sites listed below.

Augustana University - February 7, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Avera Specialty Hospital - February 7, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Associated Consulting Engineering - February 8, 8:00 am - 11:00 am

Augustana University - February 8, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Total Component Solutions - February 10, 7:30 am - 9:30 am

The most needed blood types currently are Type O Positive, Type O Negative, and Platelets.

Did you know that with just one blood donation, you have the potential to save three lives? Just think of that cancer patient who just learned they need surgery. Or, a trauma victim that suffered a car accident.

A pint of your blood just may be a key component in saving a critically ill child.

With so many of the public not able to donate due to illness or staff shortages, the American Red Cross needs donors NOW!